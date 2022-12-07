Girl trapped between train, railway platform; video goes viral

A disturbing video of rescue teams trying to save a girl trapped between a train and a railway platform is going viral on Twitter.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral video on the micro-blogging social media application showed 20-year-old Sashilaka, an MCA student, in immense pain as rescue teams worked to save her while trying to calm her.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

A student was slipped while deboarding Guntur-Raigad express train and got #Stuck in between the train and the platform, at #Duvvada rly stn. Appreciable job by #RailwayPolice , rescued the girl safely and shifted to the nearby hospital.#Visakhapatnam #AndhraPradesh #Vizag pic.twitter.com/wezF8Eb6wl — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) December 7, 2022



Indian news agency Yovizag reported that the heartwrenching event happened at Duvvada Railway Station close to India’s city of Visakhapatnam.

Sashilaka tumbled between the train and the platform while getting off the Guntur-Rayagada Express.

It took over an hour for the rescue and railway staff to save her.

Sashilaka had reportedly twisted her ankle when falling, making her rescue problematic. The rescue officials had to cut a piece of the platform to save her.

After getting her out, the 20-year-old was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Related – VIDEO: Cop saves woman after she fell while catching the train

It is not the first time that people have fallen in between trains and railway platforms.

Earlier, a woman had a narrow escape from death after she fell on the gap between a platform and a moving train at the Vasai Road Railway Station.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Passengers saved a woman from falling under a moving train at Vasai Road Railway Station, yesterday. (Source: CCTV at the railway station) pic.twitter.com/SBvmCWWAeU — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2021

In the video, we can see two women and a man walking on a platform as the train began to leave for its destination. The lady in green gets on the train and loses her balance. She fell between the train and the platform.

Her husband rushes to her wife’s aid and tries to pull her to safety. The passersby then join him and manage to get her back on the platform.

Comments