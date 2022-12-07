Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Web Desk

Girl trapped between train, railway platform; video goes viral

A disturbing video of rescue teams trying to save a girl trapped between a train and a railway platform is going viral on Twitter.

The viral video on the micro-blogging social media application showed 20-year-old Sashilaka, an MCA student, in immense pain as rescue teams worked to save her while trying to calm her. 

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED


Indian news agency Yovizag reported that the heartwrenching event happened at Duvvada Railway Station close to India’s city of Visakhapatnam. 

Sashilaka tumbled between the train and the platform while getting off the Guntur-Rayagada Express.

It took over an hour for the rescue and railway staff to save her.

Sashilaka had reportedly twisted her ankle when falling, making her rescue problematic. The rescue officials had to cut a piece of the platform to save her.

 After getting her out, the 20-year-old was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries. 

Related – VIDEO: Cop saves woman after she fell while catching the train

It is not the first time that people have fallen in between trains and railway platforms. 

Earlier, a woman had a narrow escape from death after she fell on the gap between a platform and a moving train at the Vasai Road Railway Station.

In the video, we can see two women and a man walking on a platform as the train began to leave for its destination. The lady in green gets on the train and loses her balance. She fell between the train and the platform.

Her husband rushes to her wife’s aid and tries to pull her to safety. The passersby then join him and manage to get her back on the platform.

