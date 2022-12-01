Friday, December 2, 2022
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

Girls get trapped in apartment lift for 30 minutes, horrific video goes viral

test

A horrific video of three scared girls calling for help while stuck inside an apartment lift for around 25 minutes is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

The security footage showed the girls, around eight to nine years old, frantically pressing the button inside an apartment building in Assotech – The Nest society in Ghaziabad city of India. 

In the viral video, they attempted to force open the elevator doors in the elevator. They cried, panicked and tried to console each other while stuck inside the elevator for around 25 minutes. 

Related – Viral: Man punches up child molester in an elevator

The video has thousands of likes on the social media application Twitter. Here’s what netizens had to say.

A complaint got filed by one of the girls’ parents. The complainant stated that the girls’ lives were at risk. 

The complainant, the father of one of the girls, told police that they made complaints to solve the issue that fell on deaf ears.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.