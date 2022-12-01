Girls get trapped in apartment lift for 30 minutes, horrific video goes viral

A horrific video of three scared girls calling for help while stuck inside an apartment lift for around 25 minutes is going viral on social media.

The security footage showed the girls, around eight to nine years old, frantically pressing the button inside an apartment building in Assotech – The Nest society in Ghaziabad city of India.

In a recent incident, three girls were stuck in the society lift for half an hour. The society is in Crossing Republik township. One of the parents had filed a Police complaint following which an FIR has been registered. pic.twitter.com/qoZBWV9gnz — Anjali singh (@scrible_anjali) December 1, 2022

In the viral video, they attempted to force open the elevator doors in the elevator. They cried, panicked and tried to console each other while stuck inside the elevator for around 25 minutes.

The video has thousands of likes on the social media application Twitter. Here’s what netizens had to say.

Police doesn’t care for citizen grievance, for them builders and maintenance companies are important. — AJAY GUPTA (@AJAYGUP78531220) December 1, 2022

Brave girls , they kept on trying whatever they could……

The cctv live feed should be provided to tower guard rather than getbstored somewhere in else… the live feed to tower guards may pace up the resuce. — Tanmay Tyagi (@tanmay244) December 1, 2022

Why these kids are using lift without any adult? Do anyone file FIR against those irresponsible parents? — Dharm Raj (@dharmraj4u) December 1, 2022

When will the Builder and Authority wake up? — MSX Alpha Homes Alpha1 GreaterNoida (@AlphahomesAOA) December 1, 2022

A complaint got filed by one of the girls’ parents. The complainant stated that the girls’ lives were at risk.

The complainant, the father of one of the girls, told police that they made complaints to solve the issue that fell on deaf ears.

