Girls saves sister’s life after she falls in swimming pool

A recent video of a little girl saving her sister’s life after the two-year-old almost drowned in a swimming pool has taken over the internet.

CCTV footage from Chiang Mai, in northern Thailand, shows Kaning Kanuengnit slipping into the pool before her quick-thinking sister Kana alerts their father who was sweeping up just a few feet away.

Father Apisit, 29, immediately leapt into the water and rescued the toddler.

According to details, Kaning and Kana were playing with inflatable rubber rings in their family home’s yard.

Comments