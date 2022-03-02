Thursday, March 3, 2022
Girls saves sister’s life after she falls in swimming pool

A recent video of a little girl saving her sister’s life after the two-year-old almost drowned in a swimming pool has taken over the internet. 

CCTV footage from Chiang Mai, in northern Thailand, shows Kaning Kanuengnit slipping into the pool before her quick-thinking sister Kana alerts their father who was sweeping up just a few feet away.

Father Apisit, 29, immediately leapt into the water and rescued the toddler.

According to details, Kaning and Kana were playing with inflatable rubber rings in their family home’s yard.

Their father Apisit was watching his daughters but Kaning fell into the 4ft deep pool right after he turned away for a moment.

She can be seen flailing and struggling to breathe in the dramatic footage.

Kaning nearly drowned in the pool before her sister Kana shouted to her father and saved her life.

Their father then jumped into the water and got her out of the pool.

I was sweeping near the pool and my wife was cooking in the kitchen behind the house,’ their father said.

He said that they weren’t planning for any pool activities so he didn’t notice what was happening.

‘I didn’t hear anything. It is partly my mistake for being careless but luckily I have a little hero – my eldest daughter.’

 

Apisit, who runs a clothing business, said: ‘I didn’t know what to do, I forgot to think about my phone and things in my pocket. I threw it all and just jumped in the pool.

‘The swimming pool is 4ft-deep. They don’t know how to swim but they are in the water often so they know a little bit.’

He said: ‘I think this is a great example to remind people that you cannot take your eyes off even for a split second when there are children and water.

‘I want to stress this to parents with small kids and a pool to put up a barrier around the pool if not, they should always be careful.’

 

