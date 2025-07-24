Gisele Bündchen shares rare photo of her youngest child

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen, who welcomed her third child, the first with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, earlier this year, has dropped new photos with her youngest one.

Days after supermodel and mother of three, Gisele Bundchen, celebrated her 45th birthday earlier this week, the celebrity turned to her Instagram handle with a sweet gratitude post for fans and friends for their warm birthday wishes, and her photo dump from the special day.

“Haven’t been around here much, but I wanted to take a moment to say thank you for all the warm birthday wishes. I’m so grateful for another trip around the sun and even more grateful to have spent it in nature, surrounded by love and my family,” she wrote in the caption of the 13-slide carousel post, also featuring a couple of photos of her youngest son.

One of the snaps of her youngest one shows the celebrity kid in her mother’s lap, as she sat on a couch with her dad, while, in another one, Bundchen carried him in a carrier as the duo enjoyed the tranquil view of a waterfall.

The birthday dump also features the supermodel’s two elder kids, son Benjamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11, whom she shares with her ex-husband, NFL star Tom Brady, from their marriage of 13 years.

Notably, Bundchen finalised her divorce from Brady in October 2022, when the former celebrity couple agreed to joint custody of their two children.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel started dating Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in 2023. The couple welcomed their only child, whose middle name is River, this February.