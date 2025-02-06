Gisele Bündchen welcomes her third child

Congratulations are in order for Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, who has welcomed her third child, the first with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

As reported by foreign media, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, 44, and her Jiu-Jitsu instructor boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, 37, who have been in a relationship for almost two years at this point, have become parents to their first child.

More details about the baby’s gender or birth date are yet to be revealed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele)

Notably, first with Valente, the newborn is the third child for Bündchen, who also shares a son, Benjamin Rein, 14, and a daughter Vivian Lake, 11, with her ex-husband, NFL star Tom Brady, from their marriage of 13 years. In their divorce agreement, finalized in October 2022, the former celebrity couple agreed to joint custody of their two children.

Brady is reportedly ‘happy’ for his ex-wife Bündchen, as she moved on in her life with Valente and gave birth to their first child.

Bündchen first sparked the romance buzz with Valente in November 2022, when the couple was spotted visiting Provincia de Puntarenas with her two kids. However, she denied the rumours initially, before a source confirmed last February that the former Victoria’s Secret angel has been dating the Jiu-Jitsu instructor, since June 2023.

Last October, the reports of Bündchen expecting her third child were confirmed by a source close to her.

Also Read: Srha Asghar, husband blessed with a baby girl