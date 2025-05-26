Gladiators’ bowlers failed to handle the pressure: Moin Khan

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators’ head coach Moin Khan reflected on his team’s defeat against Lahore Qalandars in the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, attributing the loss to his bowlers’ inability to cope with pressure.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Moin Khan admitted that the Quetta Gladiators failed to manage the pressure of the high-stakes encounter.

“At one point, the match was in our control. In the last five overs, Lahore Qalandars still needed 70 runs, and even with three overs to go, the target was challenging,” he said. “Unfortunately, despite having experienced bowlers, we couldn’t hold our nerve. That’s the nature of the game.”

He praised the thrilling contest and lauded Lahore Qalandars for successfully chasing a daunting 200-run target in a final, calling it a big achievement.

Moin Khan also pointed to the absence of key pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr., who was unfit for the final, as a bad luck in the PSL 10.

“Wasim Jr.’s absence was a setback. He had been outstanding throughout the tournament, and we really missed his reverse swing in the middle overs,” Moin stated.

Despite the loss, the former Pakistan captain praised his team’s overall performance throughout the tournament.

“Quetta Gladiators played some excellent cricket. In every game, someone stepped up. I’d especially like to mention Hassan Nawaz—his performances were exceptional,” he concluded.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars were crowned the champions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 after defeating Quetta Gladiators by six wickets in the final at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing 202, the Qalandars won the game on the second last ball of the final over, with six wickets in hand and a ball to spare.

This is the third time Shaheen Afridi has led Lahore Qalandars to triumph in the PSL final.

Kusal Perera played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 62 off 31 balls alongside Sikandar Raza, who remained unbeaten on 22 off just seven balls.