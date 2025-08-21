Glen Powell thinks he is not a good choice for James Bond

Hollywood heartthrob Glen Powell thinks he can never be a great choice to play the iconic James Bond role, and he has a very valid reason to back his point.

As the world eagerly anticipates the name of the actor who will play the tuxedo-clad British agent in the next ‘James Bond’ movie, Glen Powell, 36, rules himself out of the race, given his American roots.

James Bond – All News and Updates Regarding Spy Franchise

“I’m Texan. A Texan should not play James Bond,” Powell said in a new interview, when asked about the coveted role, essentially played by English and Irish actors in the spy franchise, including the most recent, Daniel Craig, whose five-film tenure ended with 2021’s ‘No Time To Die’.

“My family and I joke around, I can play Jimmy Bond, but I should not be playing James Bond,” he added, before suggesting, “Get an authentic Brit for that job. That’s who belongs in that tuxedo.”

It is worth noting here that the ‘Spider-Man’ star Tom Holland and Australian actor Jacob Elordi are the frontrunners for the role, while Idris Elba, Theo James, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jonathan Bailey and Regé-Jean Page are also in the running to play the 007 agent in the next ‘James Bond’ feature, directed by Oscar-nominee, Denis Villeneuve, of ‘Dune’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’, with the script penned by ‘Peaky Blinders’ creator Steven Knight.

Also Read: Tom Holland breaks silence on James Bond casting