‘Mr and Mrs Maxwell’: Glenn Maxwell got married to Vini Raman

Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell got married to his girlfriend Vini Raman and shared a series of wedding photos on Instagram

The right-handed all-rounder took to the picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram to share the wedding photos.

“Mr and Mrs Maxwell. 18.03.2022,” the caption read.

The bride shared her wedding picture on her page as well.

Vini Raman’s caption read, “Wifey & Husband. The best is yet to come 💍👰🏽🤵🏻‍♂️”

She wrote: “It doesn’t matter where life takes us as long as I am with you I know I am home,” she wrote.

“I promise to be your number one fan, supporting you through the highs and lows, to always be interested when you excitedly talk about your day on the golf course and of course to occasionally let you win an argument!”

The pictures got millions of views from Instagram users. Netizens extended their congratulations and best wishes to the couple.

It is pertinent to mention that Glenn Maxwell had skipped the Pakistan tour for his marriage.

He has represented his side in 207 international games across all three formats (Test, ODI and T20I) with 5551 runs. He has six centuries and 31 half-centuries to his name.

He has bagged 93 international wickets.

The cricketer was part of the Australian side that won the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup and 2021 ICC T20I World Cup.

