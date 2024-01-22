Glenn Maxwell rushed to hospital

Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell was rushed to a hospital after attending an event in Adelaide.

A report by the cricket website CricTrack stated that the “Big Show”, who has proved himself as one of the greatest all-rounders, appeared at a golfing event in Adelaide’s Central Business District”.

He went to a pub where legendary cricketer Brett Lee and his band, Six and Out, were performing. The report quoted sources saying Glenn Maxwell was rushed to the Royal Adelaide Hospital in an ambulance afterwards.

However, Glenn Maxwell was not admitted and the prolific all-rounder will the team for training for the upcoming Twenty20 International series against the West Indies.

Cricket Australia (CA) have stated that they will launch an inquiry into the incident.

“Cricket Australia is aware of an incident involving Glenn Maxwell in Adelaide at the weekend and is seeking further information,” CA stated. “It is not related to him being replaced in the ODI squad, a decision that was made following the BBL [Big Bash League] and based on his individual management plan.

“[Glenn] Maxwell is expected to return for the T20 series,” he said.

Glenn Maxwell is one of the most celebrated cricketers of the current generation. The all-rounder, who is known as an aggressive batting approach and crafty spinner, has represented Australia in 245 matches across all formats.

The right-handed batter has struck 6,509 runs with nine centuries and 33 fifties to his name.

Moreover, he has taken 117 wickets.

The all-rounder is a three time world champion for Australia as well. He was part of the victiorious ICC Cricket World Cup 2015, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 squads.