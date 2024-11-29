WATCH: Glenn Phillips’ stunning flying catch goes viral

Glenn Phillips of New Zealand showcased his exceptional fielding skills by executing a remarkable one-handed catch on the second day of the 1st Test against England at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, on Friday.

As England’s batters Harry Brook and Ollie Pope were establishing a solid partnership that had surpassed 150 runs, the New Zealand team was eager to disrupt their momentum. Tim Southee was reintroduced into the bowling attack, and this strategic change proved beneficial for New Zealand. Southee delivered a ball at 125.9 kph, wide of the off stump, prompting Pope to attempt a cut shot.

Pope made solid contact, sending the ball airborne without attempting to keep it down. In a stunning display of athleticism, Phillips leaped to his right at gully, executing a catch that seemed to defy gravity.

Glenn Phillips’s acrobatic effort was extraordinary, as he was parallel to the ground while securing the catch with one hand, effectively ending the 151-run partnership between Brook and Pope.

New Zealand, having resumed at 319/8, was ultimately bowled out for 348.

New Zealand is set to host England for a three-match Test series and will be buoyed by their recent clean sweep in India, a remarkable achievement that has not been accomplished by any team since South Africa’s victory over India in the 1999-2000 series. Notably, no team has ever managed to whitewash India in a three-match Test series on Indian soil.

With their triumph in India, New Zealand has positioned themselves as strong contenders for the World Test Championship final. Should they secure victories in all three of their remaining Tests against England, they would conclude with a win percentage of 64.29%. While this outcome would not ensure their qualification, it would certainly keep them in contention. Conversely, if they were to lose one of those Tests, their percentage would decrease to 57.14%, which may still be sufficient depending on the results of other matches.

In contrast, England’s two losses in Pakistan mean that their maximum possible win percentage would be 48.86, even if they were to achieve a 3-0 victory over New Zealand. This figure is unlikely to be adequate for qualification, although there remains a slim mathematical possibility of finishing second with a percentage of 48.86, contingent upon favorable outcomes in other matches.