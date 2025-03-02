Watch: Glenn Phillips stuns Kohli with one-handed screamer

New Zealand allrounder Glenn Phillips took a one-handed screamer to help his side dismiss India’s Virat Kohli in their Champions Trophy 2025 game in Dubai on Sunday.

The final game of the group-stage game saw New Zealand winning the toss and electing to bowl first as the sides look to top Group A.

Virat Kohli’s stay during the game was cut short courtesy of Glenn Phillips’ brilliance on the field.

The right-handed batter walked out to bat following opening batter Shubman Gill’s dismissal in the third over of the inning.

Virat Kohli looked solid early in his knock as he hit two fours and rotated strike to reach 11 off 14, however, a stunner from Phillips ended his stay at the crease.

The exceptional fielding display was witnessed in the seventh over of the match when the India batter hit a short and wide delivery from Matt Henry through point.

Read more: VIRAL: Glenn Phillips takes stunning catch to dismiss Rizwan

However, Glenn Phillips flew in the air and caught the ball despite it going past him at one point.

Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma, who was in the stands to watch the game, was left stunned as was Kohli himself when he watched the replays while walking back to the dressing room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

His dismissal left India struggling at 30/3 in 6.4 overs with two new batters Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel at the crease.

It is to be noted here that the winner of the game will top Group A of the Champions Trophy 2025, and will face Australia, who are the second in Group B, in the semi-final.

The losing side will face South Africa in the final-four contest of the Champions Trophy 2025.