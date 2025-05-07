Global leaders call to mitigate Pak-India tensions

As India-Pakistan tensions increase continuously, global leaders have come forward to make peace and appreciate diplomatic solutions.

In this regard, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy has voiced profound concern over the condition, advising both countries to maintain moderation and engage in positive negotiation to find a solution to the disputes.

On India-Pakistan tensions, David Lammy highlighted the close relationship that both countries have strong bonds with the UK and restated that war is useless and of no use for everyone.

David Lammy also highlighted that civilian defence in the region remains the top priority for Britain.

Likewise, the government of Afghanistan has also stated its willingness to contribute to getting a peaceful resolution between Pakistan and India.

In the meantime, Spain’s Foreign Minister had a word over a phone call with Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan Ishaq Dar, discussing the seriousness of the India-Pakistan tensions and the current situation. He also condemned the loss of naive and innocent lives due to recent aggressions.

Ishaq Dar explained to him that India had severely breached not only Pakistan’s sovereignty but also international law. Ishaq Dar also highlighted the heartbreaking civilian losses and warned of the possible backlash on regional peace and security.

On these serious India-Pakistan tensions, Spain has offered their role to provide diplomatic assistance to reach a peaceful resolution, through global platforms, to stop further escalation.

The international community has an eye on the current situation, highlighting the requirement for a peaceful resolution.

Earlier, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held an important meeting with the acting Ambassador of the United States, Natalie Baker, to discuss the evolving regional situation following India’s recent attack.

According to Pakistan’s state-run news agency, the APP, the meeting took place in Islamabad on Wednesday and was attended by U.S. Political Counselor Zack Harkinrider and Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry.