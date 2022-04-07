Global Passport Rankings: Japan, Singapore top, Pakistan ranks 109th

Tokyo: International Passport ranking authority Henley Global has issued the passport rankings for 2022, Japan and Singapore top the list.

Henley Global has released the ranking of 112 passports in the world in 2022.

All the world’s passports were ranked according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.

Japan unsurprisingly, and Singapore topped the list with access to 192 destinations without a prior visa.

It is to be noted that there are no Muslim countries in the top 10 ranking for the strongest passports in the world.

TheUnited Arab Emirates (UAE) with access to 175 destinations is the top-ranked Muslim country on the list.

Ukraine, despite the military conflict with Russia, sits at 34th position while Russia, after a 3 rank decline from the last year, ranks 49th with a score of 117.

Pakitan, with a score of 31, ranked 109 on the list. Only, Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan rank lower than Pakistan on the list.

Taliban-ruled Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan ranked last on the list as its citizens can visit only 26 destinations without a prior visa.

