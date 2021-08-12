Global Village announces on-sale date of Season 26 VIP Packs

Global Village, the UAE and wider region’s leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, has confirmed the launch dates for pre-bookings and official on-sale of the Season 26 VIP Packs.

Presenting a host of benefits that complement the Global Village guest experience, highly sought after VIP Packs include VIP parking privileges, VIP entry tickets, and VIP Wonder Passes for access to Ripley’s Believe it or Not! museum attraction, the action-packed stunt show and the hugely popular Carnaval rides and games.

This Season, a new Diamond pack has also been created and a number of new benefits added to the Global Village VIP experience. In light of the expected high demand, Global Village and Virgin Megastore Tickets have launched a pre-booking feature for a limited number of packs. As Season 26 moves closer, the park announced today that guests can pre-book their VIP Packs from Saturday, 28th August, and purchase them outright on Saturday, 4th September, 2021.

VIP Packs will be exclusively available through the Virgin Megastore ticketing website.

Muhannad Ishaq, Senior Manager – Guest Relations, Global Village, said, “With Season 26 fast approaching, we are delighted to announce details of this year’s VIP Packs, which are hugely popular with the Global Village fanbase. Last Season, the Platinum Packs sold out in under 40 minutes with the Silver Packs selling out in just hours.”

Available in Diamond, Platinum, Gold, and Silver categories, individuals over the age of 18 with a valid Emirates ID can buy up to eight VIP packs per person.

VIP Packs will be delivered to guests in early October ahead of the season opening on October 26th. Guests must register their VIP packs online in order to activate the passes and privileges. The registration process is simple and allows VIP guests to access their account where they can manage their tickets, passes, offers and privileges on the award-winning Global Village App.

This Season the glittering VIP Packs have been totally redesigned and all Pack content, from entry tickets to parking passes, will be colour coded to differentiate between the different VIP experiences.

Global Village re-opens on Tuesday, 26th October, 2021, and guests can expect further announcements about the Season 26 line-up in the coming weeks.