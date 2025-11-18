GlobalFoundries Acquires Singapore’s AMF to Dominate Silicon Photonics for AI Data Centers

US chip manufacturer GlobalFoundries announced on Monday that it has acquired Advanced Micro Foundry (AMF). The Singapore-based chipmaker focuses on silicon photonics, a rapidly growing field used in artificial intelligence data centres and quantum computers.

GlobalFoundries did not reveal financial details of the deal. Silicon photonics technology can be utilized to blend traditional computing chip technologies with optical networking technologies that use pulses of light to transfer data.

The field is growing quickly, with Nvidia collaborating with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to package together some of its networking chips with optical connections.

GlobalFoundries is positioning itself as a leader in silicon photonics. Already a major player, the company helps startups like PsiQuantum, which is building a quantum computer in Chicago, create their photonic-based chips. Following the acquisition of AMF, GlobalFoundries aims to become the world’s largest manufacturer of silicon photonics.

This ambition is underscored by the fact that several well-funded Silicon Valley startups, including Ayar Labs, Celestial AI, and Lightmatter, are developing optical chip connections, with some utilizing GlobalFoundries for manufacturing.

Furthermore, GlobalFoundries is establishing a new research center in Singapore in collaboration with the Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (A*STAR).

Tim Breen, CEO of GlobalFoundries, stated, “As data moves faster and workloads grow more complex, the ability to move information with greater speed, precision, and power efficiency is now fundamental to AI data centres and advanced telecom networks.”

The accession of AMF, which spun off from A*STAR in 2017, will help it rise “to bring world-class silicon photonics innovations developed in Singapore to global markets”, said the agency.

A*STAR mentioned in a statement that it will initiate a master research collaboration agreement with GlobalFoundries to increase silicon photonics technologies.

Silicon photonics facilitates ultra-fast and energy-efficient data transfer, and is foundational to next-generation AI systems.

The agreement will strengthen the collaboration between A*STAR and GlobalFoundries, underscoring the US firm’s devotion to developing its production and R&D operations in Singapore, said A*STAR.

A*STAR CEO Beh Kian Teik expressed anticipation, stating, “We look forward to pushing the frontiers of silicon photonics with GF and delivering new economic opportunities for Singapore.”

AMF CEO Jagadish CV highlighted the shared vision with GlobalFoundries, emphasizing “innovation and close customer partnerships to deliver differentiated solutions.”

“With complementary technology portfolios, we are proud to join forces with a trusted manufacturer with global reach, and together, look forward to advancing silicon photonics technology for a broader range of markets and customers,” he added.