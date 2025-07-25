Break-in at rapper GloRilla’s home leads to her own arrest

GloRilla, the American rapper known for her rapid rise to fame in recent years, has been arrested on felony drug charges after a burglary incident at her Atlanta home.

According to THR, the arrest occurred just one day before her scheduled performance at the WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis.

Authorities confirmed that GloRilla, whose legal name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, was not present at the time of the break-in, which took place around 1:30 am on Saturday.

While the American rapper was in Indianapolis preparing for her performance, three intruders reportedly entered her residence.

An unidentified individual at the property is believed to have fired at the suspects, who then fled the scene without injury.

During the police investigation of the attempted burglary, officers reported detecting the smell of marijuana, prompting them to involve a specialised drug task force.

A search of the property led to the discovery of a significant amount of marijuana stored in a bedroom closet.

As a result, GloRilla was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

GloRilla voluntarily turned herself in to authorities in Forsyth County, Georgia, on Tuesday. She was later released on bond set at $22,260.

Law enforcement continues to investigate the burglary and is working to identify and locate the three suspects involved.

Born in Memphis, Tennessee, GloRilla gained major attention in 2022 with her hit single FNF (Let’s Go), earning a Grammy nomination and marking her entry into the mainstream music scene.

In 2024, she released her debut album Glorious, which brought further success and two more Grammy nominations.

GloRilla’s arrest has drawn significant public attention, as the incident occurred during an important moment in her career.

Police have yet to make any arrests in connection with the burglary. GloRilla’s representatives have not yet issued a statement regarding the charges.