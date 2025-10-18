GLP-1 Drugs outperform metformin in dementia reduction, study reveals

GLP-1 receptor agonists, a group of diabetes medications, may be an alternative to metformin at protecting the brain and lowering the risk of dementia in people with type 2 diabetes, according to research published in BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care.

Both GLP-1 drugs and metformin are generally used to control blood sugar in type 2 diabetes. Previous studies have shown that they may also help in brain protection. But this is the first major real-world study to compare how well each drug helps lower the risk of developing dementia.

Researchers examined the health records of over 174,000 individuals with type 2 diabetes and revealed a notable difference in dementia risk between those taking GLP-1 drugs and those on metformin.

Half of the participants were on GLP-1 drugs, and the other half used metformin, with all individuals having taken their respective medications for at least six months. The average age of participants was 58.

The findings showed that approximately 2.5% of individuals on GLP-1 drugs developed dementia, compared to nearly 5% of those using metformin. This indicates that participants on GLP-1 drugs had an overall 10% lower risk of developing dementia.

Moreover, the individuals also had a 12% lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease and a 25% lower risk of non-vascular dementia, which is unrelated to blood flow problems in the brain.

The research also showed that GLP-1 drugs helped people live longer lives. Nearly 5% of people taking them died during the study period, compared to almost 9% of those taking metformin.

GLP-1 drugs may offer superior brain protection due to their ability to directly influence the central nervous system.

Both GLP-1 drugs and metformin share brain-protective qualities, such as reducing inflammation and oxidative stress, improving insulin utilization, and promoting healthy cerebral blood vessels.

GLP-1 drugs offer an additional benefit: their ability to cross the blood-brain barrier. This allows them to act directly on the brain, potentially explaining their enhanced protective effects.

The most significant advantages were observed in individuals over 60, in women, and in those of white ethnicity.

However, the study has limitations. As an observational study, it analyzed patterns in existing medical records, meaning it cannot establish cause and effect. Furthermore, given the long development period of dementia, more extensive, longer-term studies are still necessary.

The extended results indicate that GLP-1 medicines might one day become the top priority treatment for type 2 diabetes, not just for controlling blood sugar, but also for brain protection.

As type 2 diabetes causes a 70% higher risk of dementia, it could be a vital step for preventing cognitive problems in millions of people.