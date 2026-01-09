Gmail merges with Gemini 3, adding AI summaries and drafting tools

Google is merging its Gemini AI directly into Gmail, transforming the platform into a “proactive inbox assistant” for its 3 billion users.

Powered by the new Gemini 3 model, this Gmail update introduces features for managing information overload, focusing on summarization, drafting, and prioritization.

The new feature, “AI Overviews,” condenses lengthy email threads into concise summaries. This tool is currently being made available to all users for free. Additionally, users can now search their inbox using natural language. For instance, they can ask, “Who gave me a quote for the bathroom renovation?” instead of having to search for specific keywords. However, this question-and-answer capability is only available to subscribers of Google AI Pro and Ultra.

Furthermore, Google is enhancing its writing tools. “Help Me Write,” a feature that assists in drafting or improving emails, and the updated “Suggested Replies,” which provide one-click responses tailored to the user’s style based on context, are now accessible to everyone at no charge. However, a new “Proofread” feature that offers advanced grammar and tone checks remains available only to subscribers.

The company’s new “AI Inbox” feature of Gmail offers a personalized briefing by identifying “VIP” contacts and flagging high-priority items such as overdue bills or appointment reminders. Unlike the other features, AI Inbox is currently undergoing testing with a limited group of trusted users before its general release.

These capabilities begin rolling out on Thursday in the U.S. for English-language users, with plans to expand to more regions and languages in the coming months.