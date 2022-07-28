Gmail to roll out new look for everyone

Google has been refreshing its Gmail interface since February, and as committed, the company has announced that it will now be available for all Gmail users.

The rework includes elements from Google’s Material Design 3 and pulls Meet, Chat, and Spaces closer together as part of the overall experience.

The company has announced that improvements to Gmail for tablet users, better emoji support, and more accessibility features, among other upgrades, will be seen until the end of the year.

The new interface might have already been rolled out for you if you are using Gmail for work. People who do not like the new change can switch back to the old look for now.

You will still get the new look, even if you don’t have Chat enabled, but in a Gmail-only view by default, you can disable or enable them from the Quick Settings menu, and if you don’t use some or any of those apps.

Instructions to switch back, click Settings.

* Quick Settings

*Go back to the original Gmail view.

* Reload.

