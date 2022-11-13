‘Go and lift the trophy at Wankhede Stadium and bring it back to Pakistan,’ says Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar, after Pakistan’s defeat in the WC final today, has asked the team to lift the ODI World Cup in the Wankhade Stadium next year and become heroes.

In his vlog after the final, Shoaib Akhtar lauded Pakistan cricketers for their performance in the tournament, adding that even India’s bowling couldn’t save them against this English side in the semifinal.

He said, “It’s ok guys, I stand with you Pakistan. Shaheen’s injury was a turning point. I wanted the match to go to the last over. It was unfortunate but it’s ok. You have made me happy because Pakistan put up a marvellous fight tonight. India’s bowling couldn’t save them from this England batting lineup, they couldn’t take one wicket. It was a seaming track tonight and Pakistan gave them trouble. Even with a leg spinner, they halted England’s momentum.”

The former pacer added, “Pull your chin up. Your heads should be high, there is no reason to be demoralized. It’s been a good battle. Just be strict in your team selection and fitness regime. Next year, there’s the World Cup in India. I am telling you guys, whoever wants to be the hero, go and lift the trophy at Wankhede Stadium and bring it back to Pakistan. This is a challenge for you. Go, work on your fitness and there’s the 50-over World Cup in India. That should be our World Cup. Pick yourself up, train hard and the next World Cup is ours,” he added.

“If I was in the team management, I would use Xylocaine, a local anaesthetic on Shaheen and ask him to bowl a few deliveries on the side to see how he felt. If he felt pain, I would say ‘leave it,'” he said on Shaheen’s injury.

” We should not put the young man’s career at risk. World cups will come and go. But Pakistan should make a code that never ever carries an unfit player. Shaheen was 70% when he was bowling. When a pressure situation comes, sometimes you have to lunge and if your body is not strong at that time, it’ll create a problem. I think Shaheen was unfit even before he took the catch. The way he was limping….But he gave in a lot of effort in the World Cup.”

