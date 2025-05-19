SBP announces Go Cashless campaign to buy sacrificial animals

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced to launch a nationwide “Go Cashless” campaign aimed at promoting digital payments and reducing cash reliance in cattle markets ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

“This strategic initiative, in line with SBP’s goal of fostering digital financial inclusion throughout Pakistan, was officially launched today, May 20, 2025, and will run until June 6, 2025, or Eid night, the central bank said in a statement.

In collaboration with the banking sector, the campaign targets the seamless sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in 54 designated cattle markets across the country through Go Cashless. The SBP said that following the success of last year’s digitalization efforts, this year’s campaign seeks to further expand digital adoption among market participants.

These include payments for sacrificial animals, essentials like water and feed, and parking fees, all facilitated through digital platforms.

“To support both merchants and buyers during this period, the SBP has temporarily raised transaction limits, effective from May 19 to June 15, 2025. Branchless Banking Level-1 Accounts, Asaan Account/Asaan Digital Account, and Merchant Accounts. Daily transaction limits have been eliminated, and the per-month limit has been increased to PKR 5,000,000,” the SBP said.

The central bank encouraged the public to take advantage of these ‘convenient and secure’ digital financial services during the Eid-ul-Azha period. By participating in the “Go Cashless” campaign, individuals can contribute to a more efficient and inclusive financial ecosystem in Pakistan.