Goa vs Al-Nassr: ACL2 thriller ends in 2-1 win for Al-Nassr

The remarkable show by Manolo Marquez of FC Goa was in vain to achieve its initial points in the AFC Champions League Two (ACL2) as Al Nassr dominated Goa with 1-2 on Wednesday at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Al Nassr remain victorious for the time in a row thanks to goals from Angelo Damaceno and Haroune Camara, whereas Goa’s only goal came from Brison Fernandes, who has yet to score a point in the tournament.

However, Al Nassr began in the position and the controlling situation, as expected. Camara broke on the counter in the sixth minute, entering the area from the side. Looking to take a shot, skipper Go Sandesha Jhingan made a fantastic challenge to snatch the away, eliciting a huge roar from the home crowd.

The crucial moment was four minutes later, when the Nassr’s pressured force Goa’s players into their own half. Abdulrahman Ghareeb reached Angelo with a nice pass. The Brazilian pulled the ball away from his marker, curling a shot from the edge of Goa’s penalty area that rattled the bottom left corner.

Nassr’s second goal was in the 27th minute, entirely due to Goa’s sloppy defending: Angelo’s slide rule pass found Yahya inside the box, who squared it to Camara with a calculated shot.

