Video: Goat born with human face, takes the internet by storm

In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, India, a video of a goat born with a human face caught the attention of the internet.

The video originated from Madhya Pradesh, India, where a goat gave birth to an unusual-looking cattle. The mother goat belonged to a rearer from Semal Khedi village in Sironj tehsil, Vidisha.

The newborn appears to have a human-like face in the video, with its two eyes bulging and closer together, surrounded by thick white fur.

The owner of the cattle, Nabab Khan said that the goat born with a human face was first time when any of his cattle gave birth to offspring.

The news spread like wildfire and the video took the internet by storm. People claimed that they had not seen anything so shocking, ever.

As per the veterinarian, the newborn suffers from a condition called “head dyspepsia,” which occurs in one out of every 50,000 animals.

