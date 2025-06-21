New God of War game reveal date potentially leaked

A fresh rumour suggests that the next PlayStation State of Play event is planned for the second half of September and it could feature the reveal of a new God of War game.

According to industry leaker Detective Seeds, PlayStation is currently gathering trailers for what is expected to be a longer-than-usual State of Play.

While no official confirmation has been made, the leaker hints that Santa Monica Studio, the developer behind the hugely successful God of War series, may showcase their next project during the broadcast.

Santa Monica Studio has released almost nothing but God of War titles since its founding, apart from its debut game Kinetica back in 2001.

So, speculation is high that the teased project will indeed be a new God of War game. Whether it will be a full sequel or a spin-off remains unclear, but fans are already buzzing with excitement.

The rumour also mentions Saros, the upcoming game from Returnal developer Housemarque, as another highlight of the September event. However, all eyes are on what could be the next chapter in the God of War saga.

The last mainline entry, God of War Ragnarök, launched in 2022. That was four years after the 2018 reboot of the series.

With that timeline in mind, a reveal this year would line up perfectly especially since Ragnarök has received its fair share of post-launch support and content.

There are also whispers of a smaller God of War game in development. This title is reportedly a 2.5D Metroidvania-style game set in Ancient Greece, offering fans a different experience from the Norse-themed recent entries.

Despite the excitement, it’s important to remember that all of this remains unconfirmed. Leaks can often be inaccurate or plans may change behind the scenes. PlayStation is known for finalising its State of Play events only shortly before they go live.

Still, if the rumour holds true, fans could be less than three months away from seeing a brand-new God of War game.