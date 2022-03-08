PlayStation’s God of War series getting live-action adaptation: reports

Amazon is reportedly making deals with Sony for making a live-action TV adaptation of PlayStation’s gaming series God of War.

A report by the US-based news agency Deadline stated that showrunners of Amazon’s acclaimed sci-fi show The Expanse, Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, are involved in the project to some extent.

If the project gets the go-ahead, it will expand Sony’s rapidly increasing list of PlayStation franchises to get live-action adaptations. It aims to bring its iconic characters to different projects.

Recently, the Uncharted gaming series got a live film adaptation as well. The flick, which has done well, sees Tom Holland and Mark Whalberg.

The film’s director Ruben Fleischer recently revealed his next gig is a Jak and Daxter film.

There are also reports of The Last of Us and Twisted Metal franchises hitting the small and big screens.

Amazon is looking to make live adaptations of popular video games in recent times, with Mass Effect and Fallout reported being some of them.

It was also recently linked with film and TV adaptations of Life is Strange and Disco Elysium.

