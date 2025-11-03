Godzilla Minus Zero teaser ignites frenzy among fans worldwide

TOHO Studios has confirmed that Godzilla Minus Zero is officially in the works, serving as the direct follow-up to the global hit Godzilla Minus One.

The announcement came during Godzilla Fest, where a short teaser revealed the title card “GODZILLA -0.0,” sending fans into a frenzy of speculation about what comes next for cinema’s most enduring monster.

Takashi Yamazaki, who wrote, directed, and handled the visual effects for Godzilla Minus One, is returning for Godzilla Minus Zero. His comeback signals TOHO’s confidence after the first film’s remarkable success.

Minus One stunned critics and audiences alike in 2023, collecting an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects and earning over $113 million worldwide. It also became the highest-grossing Japanese film ever released in the United States, where it took in $56.4 million—an impressive figure given its modest $15 million budget.

Just announced at Godzilla Fest: GODZILLA -0.0 (Godzilla Minus Zero) pic.twitter.com/KaBSId47kd — GODZILLA.OFFICIAL (@Godzilla_Toho) November 3, 2025

Fans are already dissecting the meaning of the new title. Some believe Godzilla Minus Zero will continue the story that began before the events of the original 1954 Godzilla, while others think it might chart a completely new direction for the series.

Theories have only intensified since Minus One ended on a mysterious note, revealing that Noriko survived the monster’s devastating attack with strange markings on her neck—later confirmed by the director to be Godzilla cells.

While TOHO has yet to set a release date, Godzilla Minus Zero is expected to build on the emotional depth and large-scale spectacle that made Minus One a modern classic. With Yamazaki once again at the helm, anticipation is sky-high that Godzilla Minus Zero will roar even louder than its predecessor.

Earlier, ‘Superman’ director James Gunn revealed his love for Takashi Yamazaki’s Oscar-winning ‘Godzilla Minus One.’

During an interview to promote the film for Japanese fans, Gunn was joined by Yamazaki. The DC Studios chief took fans by surprise with his revelations about the film, which made history at the Oscars 2024.

‘Minus One’ became the first non-U.S. studio film or a Godzilla film to win the award for Best Visual Effects. James Gunn, known for incorporating visual effects in his superhero movies, heaped praise on Takashi Yamazaki for his smash hit.

“I’m a big fan of Godzilla Minus One. It’s just such a beautiful film,” he said

“It’s one of my favourite movies of the past few years, so thank you. I think that Minus One is just so beautiful, though. It’s so many things. I really think it’s a revolutionary film,” the ‘Superman’ director added.