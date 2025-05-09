‘Godzilla X Kong’ sequel gets title in thrilling teaser

Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures revealed the title of the sequel to ‘Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire’ in a thrilling teaser on Friday.

The franchise will continue with the second part titled ‘Godzilla X Kong: Supernova.’

The makers have also confirmed that the film has entered production and will hit theatres on March 26, 2027.

Warner Bros. also shared a short teaser for ‘Godzilla X Kong: Supernova,’ showing an office for Monarch, the shadowy organisation that tracks the gigantic monsters called Titans.

The viral teaser for the film features a computer providing a real-life hotline that fans can call to receive an automated message.

“Thank you for calling the Monarch Community Support Hotline, your global resource for Titan response and relief. Your help reporting Titan sightings plays a critical role in keeping our world safe,” the call says.

While the ‘Godzilla X Kong: Supernova’ teaser does not reveal much about the film, it shows a call coming in from Sedona, Arizona.

The upcoming film will be the sixth title in the Monsterverse franchise after the success of 2024’s ‘The New Empire.’

The film’s cast includes Dan Stevens, who reprises his as Trapper, alongside newcomers Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O’Connell, Delroy Lindo, Matthew Modine, Alycia Debnam-Carey and Sam Neill.