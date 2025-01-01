Gohar Ejaz calls for reforms in energy sector

LAHORE: Former caretaker minister Gohar Ejaz has said that the reforms in energy sector are compulsory while comparing Pakistan’s power tariffs with other regional countries.

“An expensive electricity being supplied to consumers in Pakistan in comparison to the other countries of the region,” Gohar Ejaz said in a statement.

He said the industries being supplied electricity at Rs. 44.56 per unit in Pakistan while in Egypt the per unit rate has been Rs 10.58 and in Turkey, it is equal to Rs 16.43.

Per unit electricity rate in Bangladesh, has been 20.89, while the industries in India supplied electricity at 23.39 per unit, he said.

He said in Vietnam and Sri Lanka power price has been 23.67 rupees per unit.

Gohar Ejaz demanded of the government to fix the electricity rate for consumers at Rs 26 per unit.

He said reforms are compulsory in the energy sector and called for review of the agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and they should be given payments only on power generation. He demanded halting payments to those IPPs not producing electricity.

He also urged for privatization of the power distribution companies being run in losses.