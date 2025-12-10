Gohar Ejaz demands review of expensive power agreements

LAHORE: Former caretaker minister and businessman Gohar Ejaz has demanded of the government to review the expensive power plants agreements.

Gohar Ejaz said that expensive electricity contracts still being implemented. “Scarce electricity being generated from thermal power plants,” he said.

“There is huge difference between tariffs of wind power plants and thermal power plants,” Ejaz said. “The nation paying the price of expensive alternate power plants,” he said.

He said the industries carrying the burden of cross subsidy owing to an unreal tariff structure. “Political compromises overwhelming economic realities,” Gohar Ejaz said.

He urged the government to initiate talks over the expensive power agreements, adding that the industries are being shut down due to inattention of the government.

Gohar Ejaz earlier urged for compulsory reforms in energy sector to bring the electricity tariffs down. He said that expensive electricity being supplied to consumers in Pakistan in comparison to the other countries of the region.