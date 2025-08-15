Gohar Rasheed pens a heartfelt note for mother ahead of acting debut

Roles have reversed for Gohar Rasheed and his mother, Farzana Munir, as the acclaimed actor penned a moving wish for his mom, who is making her acting debut with the new serial ‘Biryani’.

Sharing a glimpse of the moment on his Instagram handle, the doting son captioned, “Life has it own way of making moments magical and surreal, this was the first day [7th July] of Maa’s (Farzana Munir) on the set of the drama serial #Biryani.”

“I and my wife specially woke up on this day excited to drop Maa to work and Maa was super nervous, scared just like I was on the first day of school when she went to drop me off,” he continued. “I clearly remember I wanted to go back home with Maa I didn’t wanted her to leave, so she stayed with me at the school until I got comfortable with the environment. After a while when I got relaxed and started playing she gave me a look.. and we looked back at each other assuring one another that I’ll be fine. with a glare of happiness in her eye she left me at school.”

“Years later life took its course.. a full circle if you may.. on this day same thing happened the only difference..was I was at Maa’s place and Maa was at mine we shared the same look of assurance.. with my eyes filled with glare this time,” the ‘Ishqiya’ actor noted.

“I am super proud of you and hands down you are a better actor than I can ever be,” Rasheed added, concluding the post with gratitude towards his wife, as well as the entire team of the project.

Notably, ARY Digital’s new serial ‘Biryani’, headlined by young stars Ramsha and Khushhal Khan, is helmed by celebrated director Badar Mehmood. The title airs every Monday and Tuesday in prime time.

