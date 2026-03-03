Gohar Shah addresses fans after Multan takeover

Multan Sultans’ new owner, Syed Gohar Shah, has issued an emotional statement to fans after his company, CD Ventures, successfully acquired a majority stake in the franchise ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 11.

Earlier in the day, it was confirmed that Gohar Shah-led CD Ventures had taken control of the Sialkot Stallionz franchise, originally purchased by OZ Developers for Rs 1.85 billion during January’s PSL auction.

The development was announced in a joint press conference in Lahore attended by PSL CEO Salman Naseer and outgoing franchise owner Hamza Majeed.

Naseer revealed that following the takeover and restructuring, the franchise’s valuation has now risen to Rs 2 billion annually. He also confirmed that, at Shah’s request, Sialkot Stallionz would be rebranded as Multan Sultans.

In a heartfelt message directed at the people of South Punjab and PSL supporters worldwide, Shah described the return of Multan Sultans as a moment of “profound pride and incredible joy.”

“Our beloved Multan Sultans, the true representatives of our region, are officially back in the HBL PSL,” he said.

Recalling his earliest cricketing memories from Jalalpur Pirwala, Shah painted a nostalgic picture of village matches and the unity they fostered.

“My mind goes back to my very first memory of cricket in my village, a local match at one of Haveli Lang’s school grounds, Jalalpur Pirwala versus Balewala,” he shared.

“I still vividly remember the uplifting atmosphere in the village that day, especially after the final ball was bowled. The joy, the unity, and the sheer energy of that community are feelings I have carried with me ever since.”

He explained that his motivation behind acquiring the franchise rested on two key pillars: protecting regional representation and elevating the standard of cricket.

“I wanted to ensure that no one could strip our region of its right to be represented on Pakistan’s biggest stage,” he stated.

“I want us to play a brand of cricket that is not only thrilling to watch but also strengthens the foundation of Pakistan’s cricketing ecosystem, helping us compete and dominate on the global stage.”

Gohar Shah urged fans to rally behind the team, reminding them of the franchise’s remarkable record, four finals in the last five PSL seasons.

“We held the line to save this team, and now we expect you to hold the stands,” he said. “Going forward, we need your absolute support and complete buy-in.”

The new owner extended special thanks to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, for what he described as decisive leadership in facilitating the franchise’s swift return.

He also acknowledged Salman Naseer for his instrumental role in finalising the transition, as well as his father, Barrister Najaf Shah, and adviser Imran Ahmad Khan for guiding the acquisition process.

Shah further appreciated his internal team for working “day and night” to complete the deal just weeks before the start of PSL 11.

In a notable gesture, he also thanked the Tareen family for their contributions in building the franchise into one of the league’s powerhouses.

“I must also take a moment to thank the Tareen family for the immense work they put into building this franchise into the powerhouse it is today,” he said.

Gihar Shah concluded his message with a rallying cry to supporters: “It is time, Multan. The new Sultans have arrived.”