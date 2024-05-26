Going against PTI founder can never become reality: Zulfi Bukhari

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zulfi Bukhari on Sunday stated that going against party founder can never become a reality, ARY News reported.

In his statement on social media platform X, Bukhari stated that, “Alhamdulillah, my family is completely safe at this time, they are under no pressure and no danger over them.”

Bukhari termed the Al-Qadir Trust case ‘fabricated’, saying that attempts were being made to convict the former prime minister in this case.

Without naming anyone, the PTI leader said that some individuals want him to ‘testify against PTI founder Imran Khan’, but it will never happen.

He highlighted that the former prime minister remains the only truth in the country, and those who opposed him were disgraced and ‘erased’ from existence.