web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, May 26, 2024
- Advertisement -

Going against PTI founder can never become reality: Zulfi Bukhari

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zulfi Bukhari on Sunday stated that going against party founder can never become a reality, ARY News reported.

In his statement on social media platform X, Bukhari stated that, “Alhamdulillah, my family is completely safe at this time, they are under no pressure and no danger over them.”

Bukhari termed the Al-Qadir Trust case ‘fabricated’, saying that attempts were being made to convict the former prime minister in this case.

Without naming anyone, the PTI leader said that some individuals want him to ‘testify against PTI founder Imran Khan’, but it will never happen.

He highlighted that the former prime minister remains the only truth in the country, and those who opposed him were disgraced and ‘erased’ from existence.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.