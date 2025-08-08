Gold, Silver rates rise in Pakistan – August 8, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Gold and silver rates continued their upward trend in Pakistan on Friday, August 8, 2025, according to data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The rates of 24-karat gold per tola rose by Rs500, reaching Rs362,700, compared to Rs362,200 on the previous trading day. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs428, closing at Rs310,956, up from Rs310,528.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22-karat gold rose by Rs392, now priced at Rs285,053, compared to Rs284,661 the day before.

Silver prices also saw gains. The rate for one tola of silver increased by Rs149 to Rs4,073, while 10 grams rose by Rs12 to Rs349.

Gold Rates-Daily Updates

In the international market, the price of gold increased by $5, reaching $3,400 per ounce from $3,395. Silver also gained $0.14, moving up to $38.40 from $38.26, the association reported.

Gold Price Trends and Their Impact on Modern Investment Strategies

Gold has long been considered a safe-haven asset, especially during periods of inflation, geopolitical tensions, and economic uncertainty. Traditionally used as both a store of value and a medium of exchange, it continues to attract investors seeking security amid market volatility.

The emergence of digital finance—including gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile trading platforms, and other fintech solutions—has expanded access to gold markets. This has empowered smaller investors, particularly in regions like the Gulf, to participate in precious metals trading once dominated by institutional players.

Today’s price fluctuations reflect sustained global demand, underscoring cautious investor sentiment in light of ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges.

Gold Rates Today in Pakistan

In Pakistan, gold pricing significantly influences investment decisions and consumer behavior. With the rupee under pressure and economic uncertainty persisting, tangible assets like gold are increasingly favored—both for wealth preservation and ornamental use.

For individuals looking to make informed financial decisions, staying updated on daily gold and silver rates remains essential—whether investing in bullion or purchasing jewelry.