Gold, Silver rates decrease in Pakistan – August 9, 2025

KARACHI: Gold and silver rates witnessed a downward trend in Pakistan on Saturday, August 9, 2025, according to data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The rates of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs300 and was sold at Rs362,400 against its sale at Rs362,700 on the previous trading day. The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs 257 to Rs.310,699 from Rs 310,956 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat went down by 236 to Rs 284,817 from Rs 285,053.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver decreased by Rs9 and Rs12 to Rs7 and was traded at Rs.4,064 and Rs 3,484 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $3 to $3,397 from $3,400 whereas silver decreased $0.09 to $38.31 against $38.40, the Association reported.

Gold Rates Today in Pakistan

Gold Price Trends and Their Impact on Modern Investment Strategies

Gold has long been considered a safe-haven asset, especially during periods of inflation, geopolitical tensions, and economic uncertainty. Traditionally used as both a store of value and a medium of exchange, it continues to attract investors seeking security amid market volatility.

The emergence of digital finance—including gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile trading platforms, and other fintech solutions—has expanded access to gold markets. This has empowered smaller investors, particularly in regions like the Gulf, to participate in precious metals trading once dominated by institutional players.

Today’s price fluctuations reflect sustained global demand, underscoring cautious investor sentiment in light of ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges.

In Pakistan, gold pricing significantly influences investment decisions and consumer behavior. With the rupee under pressure and economic uncertainty persisting, tangible assets like gold are increasingly favored—both for wealth preservation and ornamental use.

For individuals looking to make informed financial decisions, staying updated on daily gold and silver rates remains essential—whether investing in bullion or purchasing jewelry.