Thursday, September 8, 2022
Gold continues to decline in Pakistan

KARACHI: The gold prices continued a downward trend in Pakistan as per tola price of the precious yellow metal decreased by Rs750 in the domestic market on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association, the per tola price of gold decreased by Rs750 to Rs150,850 in the local market.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams was reduced by Rs644 to Rs Rs129,330.

In international market, gold prices edged higher on Thursday as the dollar eased, although investors refrained from taking big positions ahead of a European Central Bank policy decision and comments from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,722.70 per ounce after rising nearly 1% in the previous session. U.S. gold futures gained 0.4% to $1,734.50.

Spot silver rose 0.5% to $18.6087 per ounce, platinum advanced 1.2% to $876.30, and palladium also climbed 1.2% to $2,067.06.

