Gold continues to fall in local market

KARACHI: Gold prices fall in Pakistan on Monday as the rupee continued strengthening against the United States (US) dollar, ARY News reported.

According to the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association (APJMA), per tola gold price in the local market dropped by Rs200 to settle at Rs146,300.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of gold also decreased by Rs171 to Rs125,429.

Meanwhile, the rupee continued to recover in the interbank market, extending its gains against the dollar for the seventh consecutive session.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency closed at Rs227.29, up Rs1.16 or 0.51 percent from last Friday’s close of Rs228.45. The US dollar was being sold at Rs227.70 in the interbank market.

The Pakistani rupee has been recovering for the seventh consecutive session after falling close to an all-time low of Rs239.94 on Sept 22.

