Gold continues to shine in Pakistan

KARACHI: The gold prices in Pakistan continue an upward trajectory as per tola price witnessed increase of Rs1,450 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

The price of precious yellow metal increased by Rs1,450 per tola in Pakistan to trade at Rs146,300, said Muhammad Arshad, the chairman of the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal also saw an increase by Rs1,286 to trade at Rs 125,429.

The Pakistani rupee’s recovery against the US dollar halted on Wednesday as the PKR lost Rs0.09 in the interbank market. The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange also lost 148 points.

According to the data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the Pakistan Rupee dropped by Rs0.09 in the interbank market and closed at Rs217.88 on Wednesday.

While in the open market, PKR was traded at Rs218-220, forex dealers told.

Comments