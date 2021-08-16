Gold continues upward journey

KARACHI: The gold price registered an increase of Rs450 per tola in the domestic market on Monday, according to the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association.

A tola of precious metal now costs Rs109,550. The price of 10 grams of gold went up by Rs386 to Rs93,931.

On the other hand, the United States (US) dollar Monday witnessed a spike in interbank against the Pakistani rupee.

According to details, the US dollar surged by 20 paisa, reaching Rs164.20 in the interbank.

On Friday, the last trading day of the previous week, the Pakistani rupee appreciated by just one paisa against the United States (US) dollar.