Dollar, gold prices reach all-time high in Pakistan

The rates of US dollar and gold on Thursday reached an all-time high in the history of the country, ARY News reported.

According to Sindh Sarrafa Jewellers Association, an unprecedented rise of Rs1500 was witnessed in the price of 24kt gold in the country on Thursday. The price for one tola 24kt Gold is currently settled at Rs1,34,300.

The price for 10gram 24kt gold gained by Rs1286 to settle at Rs1,15,141.

The price of the precious metal grew by $1 in the international market to settle at $1927.

Dollar Rate

Similarly, the exchange rate for the Greenback reached a historic high and touched Rs188.18 in the local market.

According to data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the greenback appreciated by 1.09% against the Pakistan Rupee to settle at Rs188.18.

The exchange rate for the USD in the Interbank grew by Rs2.05 and sold at Rs188.18, while the greenback rests at Rs188.50 in the open market.

