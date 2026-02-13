Viral: Gold biscuits go as gifts during lavish Saudi wedding

A video from a wedding in Saudi Arabia has gone viral on social media, showing the bride’s brother handing guests gold-looking biscuits, which are claimed as 24-carat gifts.

At a lavish Saudi wedding, the bride’s brother is seen in a video circulating on social media, presenting gold-coloured bar-like treats to guests, capturing attention online.

As guests reach out to accept the items, the shiny treats glint under the lights of the wedding hall, prompting astonishment and speculation online.

Clips shared widely on social media sparked claims that the family had gifted 24-carat gold to guests.

Some users expressed amazement at what they believed to be a wasteful display of wealth, while others debated whether the gesture reflected local wedding traditions.

Close-up shots of the bars, wrapped in metallic gold packaging and arranged in boxes, added to the impression that they were precious metal ingots.

Social media users reacted with surprise and humour upon seeing the golden treats being shared.

Later comments clarified that the biscuits were likely premium chocolates wrapped in gold foil, not actual gold.

