Gold hits new all-time high in Pakistan

KARACHI: Price of one-tola gold reached an all-time high of Rs149,500 in the local market on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to all Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association (APJMA), the per tola gold price witnessed increase of Rs1,200 to settle at Rs149,500, hitting all-time high

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of gold also hiked by Rs1,029 to Rs128,172.

In International market, gold was up 1% at $1,712.61 per ounce.

Rupee nosedives

The US dollar on Tuesday reached all-time high against rupee in interbank as Pakistan continues to witness political instability.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the US dollar saw an increase in value by Rs3.05 and closed at Rs232.93.

The greenback closed at Rs229.88 in Monday’s trading.

