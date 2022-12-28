Gold hits new all-time high in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold continues to shine in Pakistan as per tola price hit an all-time high of RsRs182,700 in local market, ARY News reported.

According to All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association (APJMA), the per tola gold price witnessed an increase of Rs4,500 to settle at Rs182,700, hitting all-time high.

This is the highest price of pure 24-karat in the history of Pakistan’s gold market.

Similarly, the 10-gram yellow metal price also increased by Rs3,858 to Rs156,636. In the international market, gold rates increased by $12 to $1,810 per ounce.

Since December 1, 2022, the price has jumped by Rs21,500 per tola in Pakistan.

On the other hand, the United States (US) dollar continued to gain grounds against the Pakistan rupee in the interbank market.

According to the SBP, the local currency plunged by Re0.33 and closed at 226.45 against the greenback in the interbank market on Tuesday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistani rupee is under pressure for a couple of weeks as Islamabad and IMF are holding talks on the ninth review of a $7 billion loan program.

