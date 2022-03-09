Gold price continues to increase in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan continue to surge amid concerns regarding uncertain economic conditions amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to all Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association (APJMA), the price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs700 and was sold at Rs 131,400 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs130,700 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 600 to Rs 112,654 from Rs 112,054 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karats went up to Rs 103,266 from Rs 102,716.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $6 and was traded at US$ 2015 against its sale at US$ 2009, the association reported.

