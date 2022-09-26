Gold price drops by Rs6,800 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI: The gold prices continued a downward trend in Pakistan as per tola price of the precious yellow metal decreased by Rs6,800 in domestic market on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association (APJMA), per tola gold price in the local market dropped by Rs6,800 to settle at Rs143,300.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of gold also decreased by Rs5,829 to Rs122,857.

In International market, gold prices edged up from a 2-1/2-year low on Monday as the dollar pulled back slightly from its two-decade peak, offering some support to bullion in the face of jitters over rising U.S. interest rates.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,645.00 per ounce after dropping to its lowest price since April 2020 at $1,626.41. U.S. gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,652.90.

