Gold price extends gains in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold price on Saturday registered an increase of Rs200 per tola in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

After the increase, the rate of per tola of the precious commodity rose to Rs126,200 per tola in Pakistan, all Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold also went up by Rs171 to Rs108,196 in the local market.

International market

Spot gold rose 0.1% in thin trading to $1,817.57 per ounce, hovering close to a one-month high. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,818.90.

Spot silver rose 0.3% to $23.11 an ounce and platinum rose 0.2% to $962.90, while palladium fell 1.1% to $1,9444.32.

Silver was on track for its worst year since 2014, falling over 12%. Platinum dropped more than 9%, and palladium was headed for its biggest yearly decline since 2015 with an over 20% slide.

