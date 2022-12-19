Gold price in Pakistan hits all-time high

KARACHI: Gold price has maintained an upward trend in Pakistan as one-tola rates hit an all-time high of Rs175,500 after adding Rs3,000, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the price of precious commodity jumped by Rs3,00 per tola to settle at Rs175,500.

Meanwhile, All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association (ASSJA) reported that the gold was trading at $1.800 per ounce in the international markets.

Moreover, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs1,886, touching distance of another psychological mark – Rs150,000. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold was Rs149,948.

On the other hand, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) lost ground shed over 300 points amid political uncertainty, dragging the index below the 41,000- point mark.

The session kicked off on a positive note, however, the market dipped within an hour of trade. It remained under selling pressure, touching an intra-day low of 40,814.95 points.

At close, the benchmark KSE-100 index recorded a decrease of 330.66 points, or 0.80%, to settle at 40,970.82.

Sectors contributing to the performance included power generation and distribution (-53.5 points), fertiliser (-51.5 points), technology and communication (-51.5 points), exploration and production (-47.1 points), automobile assembler (-33.7 points).

