Gold price goes up in Pakistan for second consecutive day

Gold price has gone up in Pakistan by Rs2,600 per tola on 24-karat of yellow metal on Wednesday as compared to the last trading day.

After a Rs2,600 hike, the 24-karat gold was sold at Rs221,000 per tola.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also increased by Rs2,229 to Rs189,472 from Rs187,243, whereas, the price of 10-gram 22-karat gold went up to Rs173,683 from Rs171,640, the state news agency quoted All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,620 and Rs2,246.21 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $29 to $2,062 from $2,033.

Related: Gold price registers another drop in Pakistan

Yesterday, the per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.800 and was sold at Rs218,400.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 686 to Rs 187,243 from Rs186,557 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs 171,640 from Rs 171,010, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.2,620 and Rs.2,246.21 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $3 to $2,033 from $2,030.