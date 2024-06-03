Gold price in Pakistan reaches Rs240,300 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold remained stable on Monday and was sold at Rs 240,300, all Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association said.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat and 10 grams of 22 Karat also remained stagnant at Rs 206,019 and Rs 188,580 respectively, it said.
The price of per tola and 10-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs 2,820 and Rs 2,417.70 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market also remained stagnant at Rs 2,326, the association said.
Spot gold was unchanged at $2,326.79 per ounce, as of 0914 GMT, after hitting its lowest since May 9 earlier in the session. Bullion gained 2% in May and about 13% year-to-date.
U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $2,347.20.
Spot silver fell 0.5% to $30.21 per ounce. However, it rose 27% year-to-date.
Platinum was down 1% at $1,027.05 and palladium lost 1.2% to $902.00.