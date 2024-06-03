Gold price in Pakistan reaches Rs240,300 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold remained stable on Monday and was sold at Rs 240,300, all Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association said.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat and 10 grams of 22 Karat also remained stagnant at Rs 206,019 and Rs 188,580 respectively, it said.

The price of per tola and 10-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs 2,820 and Rs 2,417.70 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market also remained stagnant at Rs 2,326, the association said.