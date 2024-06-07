web analytics
Gold price in Pakistan reaches Rs243,000 per tola

KARACHI: Gold prices remained unchanged in Pakistan as the yellow metal held steady in the international market on Friday.

According to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), in the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs243,000, while the 10-gram gold was available at Rs208,333,

The international rate of gold remained unchanged on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,362 per ounce (with a premium of $20).

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,800 per tola.

