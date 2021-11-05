Gold price in Pakistan records increase following global trends

KARACHI: The bullion market has charged back once again fueled by the global trends on Friday which saw gold ounce rising $11 translating to Rs450 per tola increase in the local market, ARY News reported.

After the Rs450/tola increase today, gold tola in the local market is available at Rs120,250, confirmed Muhammad Arshad, the chairman of the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association.

The final day of week trade saw gold prices revised upward in Pakistan proportional to the global markets that finally made an impact after days the local market resisted due to receding dollar.

Similarly, the 10-gram benchmark recorded an increase of Rs385 following which the price surged to Rs103,094, Arshad said.

Gold price dips in domestic market

On Tuesday this week, gold prices extended a downward trend in the domestic market as the price of per told gold witnessed a decrease of Rs500. According to Muhammad Arshad, the chairman of the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association, the price of per told gold witnessed a decrease of Rs500 to Rs117,500 in Pakistan. Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of gold also declined by Rs427 to Rs 110,737.

